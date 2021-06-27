Local
One man killed and two others injured in off-highway vehicle accident at Oceano Dunes
One man died and two other men were injured in an off-highway vehicle accident at the Oceano Dunes on Saturday afternoon, according to California State Parks.
The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. at Sand Highway 22 in a 20-foot dune, park rangers said.
State park rangers and state park lifeguards found the three men, all about 30 years old: one died, one was transported by helicopter to a hospital and one was transported by ambulance, according to a news release.
The vehicle was privately owned, park rangers said, and an investigation is ongoing.
Comments