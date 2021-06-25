Local

See amazing photos of the last supermoon of 2021 rising over SLO County

Amy Joseph

The full moon that soared over San Luis Obispo County on Thursday night sure was super.

That radiant moon was what’s called a supermoon, when the full moon appears larger and brighter in the sky because it’s at the closest point on its orbit to Earth.

It was the last time that Central Coast residents will see a supermoon this year, so, hopefully, you were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of it in the night sky.

The full moon in June is typically also called a strawberry moon, named after the start of the berries’ ripening season.

Locals shared their photos of the dazzling nighttime display:

The Strawberry Moon Peaking Over the Hill Vivian Krug Cotton BO3A1926.jpg
The supermoon coming up over the trees from the photographer’s backyard just outside the Village of Arroyo Grande. Vivian Krug Cotton


The Strawberry Moon Vivian Krug Cotton BO3A1935.jpg
The supermoon fully risen in the sky, visible from the photographer’s backyard just outside the Village of Arroyo Grande. Vivian Krug Cotton

197630782_326624532281637_4396034693794710028_n.jpg
A full strawberry moon and the top of the highest tide of the year in Morro Bay. Paul Irving

Moon radio antenna.jpg
A not quite supermoon rises behind a radio antenna on the South Street Hill in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, June 22. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

strawberry moon.jpg
PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey shot this photo of the supermoon on Thursday, June 24, 2021. John Lindsey

20210624-avila supermoon 2673.jpg
The view from Avila Beach looking towards Pismo Beach. The supermoon had a golden hue as it rose over the horizon. Amy Joseph

20210624-avila supermoon 2730.jpg
The view from Avila Beach looking towards Pismo Beach. Amy Joseph

Do you have pictures or video of the supermoon? Send them to Tribune reporter Kaytlyn Leslie at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.

