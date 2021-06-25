See amazing photos of the last supermoon of 2021 rising over SLO County

The full moon that soared over San Luis Obispo County on Thursday night sure was super.

That radiant moon was what’s called a supermoon, when the full moon appears larger and brighter in the sky because it’s at the closest point on its orbit to Earth.

It was the last time that Central Coast residents will see a supermoon this year, so, hopefully, you were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of it in the night sky.

The full moon in June is typically also called a strawberry moon, named after the start of the berries’ ripening season.

Locals shared their photos of the dazzling nighttime display:

The supermoon coming up over the trees from the photographer’s backyard just outside the Village of Arroyo Grande. Vivian Krug Cotton

The supermoon fully risen in the sky, visible from the photographer’s backyard just outside the Village of Arroyo Grande. Vivian Krug Cotton

A full strawberry moon and the top of the highest tide of the year in Morro Bay. Paul Irving

A not quite supermoon rises behind a radio antenna on the South Street Hill in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, June 22. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey shot this photo of the supermoon on Thursday, June 24, 2021. John Lindsey

The view from Avila Beach looking towards Pismo Beach. The supermoon had a golden hue as it rose over the horizon. Amy Joseph

The view from Avila Beach looking towards Pismo Beach. Amy Joseph

Do you have pictures or video of the supermoon? Send them to Tribune reporter Kaytlyn Leslie at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.