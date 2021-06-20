Willow Fire burning in Monterey County nears 2,100 acres, threatens homes

Smoke plume from the Willow Fire could be seen Sunday morning on Highway 101 in King City.

The Willow Fire burning in Los Padres National Forest saw minimal growth Saturday night because of increased humidity, according to a news release.

The 2,080-acre-blaze, which started Thursday in Monterey County near Big Sur, is 0% contained, the release said.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

Despite increased humidity, the fire’s fuels remain dry, according to the release. The dry fuels make it easy for the fire to spread, and as temperatures cool this week, light winds are expected.

Fire crews placed handlines in front of the fire in the Arroyo Seco area Saturday night, according to the release.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 11 began managing the blaze Sunday morning and will work to contain it, the release.

Firefighters have struggled to access the fire because of steep terrain and safety concerns, according to the release.

Evacuation orders were issued where structures were threatened, including homes, cabins, ranches and historical sites.

On Saturday, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for all areas west of Woodtick Canyon, including the Arroyo Seco Campground, Rocky Creek Road and Camp Cawatre.

The fire has impacted the Arroyo Seco Recreational Area, Tassajara Hot Springs and the Ventana Wilderness, Los Padres National Forest officials said.

According to the release, Los Padres National Forest Resource Advisors will work with Chumash Tribal biologists, botanists and members “to identify sensitive areas.”