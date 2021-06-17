At least 1 SLO County city could lose power in rolling heat wave outages tonight

Residents in Paso Robles as well as other parts of San Luis Obispo County could potentially lose power Thursday evening due to the heat wave lingering over California.

California power grid operators issued a grid warning Thursday afternoon indicating that some power companies may need to enforce rotating outages across the state between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. if demand for electricity outpaces the available supply.

If demand exceeds supply, energy companies in the state could be asked to turn off power in order to help prevent larger outages to the grid, according to a PG&E news release. The power would go out in certain areas for roughly one to two hours.

If the outages are called for, the energy company said up to 121,000 customers could be impacted.

PG&E spokesman Mark Mesesan told The Tribune that customers in San Luis Obispo, Kern, Calaveras, Alameda, San Joaquin, Merced, Madera, Kings, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Marin, San Mateo, Sutter, Sonoma, San Francisco, Monterey, Solano, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Tuolumne, Contra Cost and Fresno counties could be impacted.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mesesan said he did not have information on specifically where in San Luis Obispo County customers might lose power if there are outages, though the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services warned in a Thursday evening tweet that Paso Robles residents specifically could be impacted by the outages.

PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo County can check to see if their homes might be impacted by visiting www.pge.com/rotatingoutages.

PG&E is also notifying customers directly who might experience these potential rotating outages.

The outages are not guaranteed. Utility companies are currently urging residents to conserve power until 10 p.m. to stave off any problems with the grid.