Flex Alert issued for second day: Californians asked to save power Friday amid heat wave

The managers of California’s power grid have issued another call for conservation — the second in two days — as temperatures surged past 100 degrees in greater Sacramento and much of the rest of California.

The California Independent System Operator issued a three-hour Flex Alert that will begin Friday at 6 p.m. The alert represents a plea for voluntary conservation measures, including turning thermostats up to 78 degrees or higher and avoiding using heavy appliances.

Grid officials have said they think the prospects for blackouts this week are unlikely. Still, it’s a measure of the severity of the heat wave that they issued a Flex Alert more than a day before it takes effect. For that matter, the call was issued almost two hours before Thursday night’s Flex Alert was set to begin, at 5 p.m.

The Thursday alert was set to run through 10 p.m.

Managers of the grid are laboring to prevent a repeat of last August’s blackouts, when the grid was overwhelmed by 110 degree temperatures throughout much of the West. Officials with the ISO told reporters late Wednesday that this week’s heat isn’t expected to be as widespread, which should help them keep the lights on.

The California ISO has extended its #FlexAlert to Friday, June 18, urging consumers to continue #energyconservation to reduce stress on the power grid due to extreme heat in California and parts of the West. Read the news release: https://t.co/LvTkAOSMkf pic.twitter.com/hbK54ya2j5 — California ISO (@California_ISO) June 17, 2021

Demand was expected to peak Thursday at 42,380 megawatts a little after 6 p.m. Friday’s anticipated peak demand is a little lighter, at 41,390 megawatts.

State officials believe California is better prepared this year, largely because generators and others are expected to have added 3,500 megawatts of storage and production capacity by August — enough to serve more than 2.6 million homes.

On the other hand, the drought is cutting deeply into California’s hydro power supplies this year, a significant setback.

What happens on the ISO grid doesn’t affect SMUD, which runs independently. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said it doesn’t expect any blackouts this week. Nonetheless, it’s been urging its customers to conserve electricity.

