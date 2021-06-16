Local

Summer is here, and we want to know: What are the best SLO County beaches?

Cal Poly students head out for a sunset surf session Wednesday in Pismo Beach, a day before the weather turned from clear to stormy. From the left are Grant Bernosky, McKenna Troje and Sean Quinn.
Summer is in full swing here in San Luis Obispo County.

The sun is out. The masks are (sometimes) off. And travelers are once again visiting our lovely shores.

As we start to emerge from our collective hibernation on fun, The Tribune is putting together a guide to our favorite local experiences.

First up are the best beaches on the Central Coast.

Do you have a great spot for surfing? What about sunbathing? Which beach is perfect for a long walk with your dog — or roasting marshmallows on a bonfire?

We want to know your favorite beaches.

Vote in the form below to let us know the best San Luis Obispo County beaches you’ll be enjoying. Let’s make the most of this summer. (Can’t see the form, you can fill it out here as well.)

Happy voting, SLO County!

