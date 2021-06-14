Pledge to shop in SLO and get a free $20 gift card. Here’s how

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce is launching a new shop-local campaign, and all you have to do is make a simple promise to get a reward.

The first 500 people who pledge to shop in the city of San Luis Obispo will be eligible for a $20 gift card, the Chamber of Commerce said in a news release on Monday.

The city and Chamber are partnering to offer the incentive as part of the ongoing Buy Local Bonus program designed to help support local businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To receive a gift card, community members just need to take an in-person “Support Local Pledge” starting Tuesday at the SLO Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center at 895 Monterey St.

There’s no specified amount that residents must spend.

But the Chamber is hoping participants honor their commitment faithfully “understanding our businesses still need local support in the recovery,” Jacqui Clark-Charlesworth, the Chamber’s director of communications, said in an email.

Last winter, the Chamber launched a similar program, offering a $20 gift card to anyone who purchased $100 worth of items at small businesses in the city. Shoppers had to present their receipts to claim the benefit.

Over the course of five months, that program resulted in more than $720,000 of direct local spending, with 146 businesses participating and 4,474 qualified citizen entries with an average receipt total of $172 — well above the $100 minimum.

Anyone who takes the pledge as part of the new initiative will sign a floral-shaped pledge card to be displayed in the Visitor Center windows on Monterey Street, according to the news release.

“The community support we have seen these past months has been awe-inspiring, and we are thrilled to launch our new Support Local Pledge to continue to help local businesses, entrepreneurs and visionaries,” SLO City Tourism Manager Molly Cano said in the release. “Keeping dollars local reaches further than just supporting one business — rather, it supports the economy, creates more jobs and reduces environmental impact.”

Chamber President/CEO Jim Dantona added the incentive will help the local economy get back to “business as usual.”

“Time and time again our community has stepped up to support our businesses through this unprecedented crisis,” said Dantona said.