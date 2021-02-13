This SLO County town will pay you to shop there. Here’s how to get a gift card

Nan’s Pre-owned Books in Grover Beach is one of several participating businesses. Co-owner Kassi Dee takes orders over the phone in 2020. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

If you’ve got some shopping to do, Grover Beach will pay you to do it with them.

The South County Chambers of Commerce launched a new program offering free gift cards to participating Grover Beach businesses. Residents and visitors can earn them by shopping, dinning and supporting salon and fitness services in the city.

The chamber, in partnership with the city of Grover Beach, launched its #BuyLocal program “as part of their ongoing efforts to stimulate the economy, retain local jobs and help small businesses recover and thrive,” according to a news release.

Caveat: You have to spend more than $100 to qualify — but then you get a $25 gift card to select local businesses.

Gift cards are currently available to Surfside Deli, Studio 805 Salon, The Spoon Trade, Fuego, Studio 150, Grand Inspirations Home Furnishings & Decor, Brass & Needle Beauty Bar, Bittersweet Brewing Company, Grover Station Grill, Exfoliate Skin Therapy, Nan’s Pre-Owned Books, 8575 Perfetto Caffe and Let’s Wing It.

To claim your gift card, you have to upload your receipt showing $100 or more in purchases to Southcountychambers.com and select your preferred gift card. That gift card will be mailed to you within two weeks.

The #BuyLocal promotion will continue until gift cards are claimed.

Grover Beach businesses can also still apply to participate in the #BuyLocal program by visiting the Chamber website. The City of Grover Beach has committed to buying up to 20 $25 gift cards from each qualified local business that is selected.