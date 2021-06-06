Local
2,000 gallons of sewage flood into street, dry creekbed, SLO County Public Health says
A large sewage leak flooded a portion of a roadway and a dry creekbed in southern San Luis Obispo on Sunday afternoon, causing a street to be temporarily shut down, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
The leak was caused by a blockage in a sewer line, the department stated in a news release.
About 2,000 gallons of the toxic sewage spilled out of manholes along Sacramento Drive between Ricardo Court and Capitolio Way.
San Luis Obispo City Fire Department personnel shut down Sacramento Drive for a few hours Sunday afternoon to keep people from coming in contact with the sewage.
Crews from the San Luis Obispo City Utilities Department cleared the blockage in the sewer line by late Sunday afternoon, according to the Public Health news release.
Crews also disinfected the street and sidewalk along Sacramento Drive.
Work to clear the remaining sewage from the creekbed was still underway as of about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the county’s news release.
