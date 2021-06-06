Local

2,000 gallons of sewage flood into street, dry creekbed, SLO County Public Health says

Crews from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department worked to block off Sacramento Drive on Sunday afternoon after about 2,000 gallons of sewage leaked onto the street and into a dry creekbed.
Crews from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department worked to block off Sacramento Drive on Sunday afternoon after about 2,000 gallons of sewage leaked onto the street and into a dry creekbed. Courtesy of SLO City Fire

A large sewage leak flooded a portion of a roadway and a dry creekbed in southern San Luis Obispo on Sunday afternoon, causing a street to be temporarily shut down, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The leak was caused by a blockage in a sewer line, the department stated in a news release.

About 2,000 gallons of the toxic sewage spilled out of manholes along Sacramento Drive between Ricardo Court and Capitolio Way.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department personnel shut down Sacramento Drive for a few hours Sunday afternoon to keep people from coming in contact with the sewage.

Crews from the San Luis Obispo City Utilities Department cleared the blockage in the sewer line by late Sunday afternoon, according to the Public Health news release.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Crews also disinfected the street and sidewalk along Sacramento Drive.

Work to clear the remaining sewage from the creekbed was still underway as of about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the county’s news release.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Mackenzie Shuman
Mackenzie Shuman
Mackenzie Shuman primarily writes about Cal Poly, SLO County education and the environment for The Tribune. She’s originally from Monument, Colorado, and graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2020. When not writing, Mackenzie spends time outside hiking, running and rock climbing.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service