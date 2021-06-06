Local

Fire on Cuesta Grade held at 20 acres and is fully contained, fire officials say

The fire sparked Saturday on the Cuesta Grade is completely contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Tower Fire backed up traffic along Highway 101 near TV Tower Road south of Santa Margarita as one lane was closed for about six hours while fire crews from the two agencies battled the flames.

As of Sunday morning, the fire was 20 acres, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire. The fire is 100% contained, according to Cal Fire.

“All fire units have been released off the incident,” the agency wrote Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

No structures were threatened by the fire.

Cal Fire planes dropped fire retardant around the edges of the Tower Fire on Saturday while ground crews from Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City fire hiked the steep slopes to extinguish flames.

“This incident was a great example of multiple agencies working together to protect our local community,” San Luis Obispo City Fire posted on Twitter on Sunday morning.

