Fire burns brush off Highway 101 near Cuesta Grade, prompting a lane closure

Update, 2:50 p.m.:

The wildfire burning off Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade Fire was “holding at 20 acres” around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire.

“Crews have a hoselay almost to the head of the fire,” the agency said via Twitter. “Aircraft have put retardant around the fire.”

As of 2:46 p.m., the fire was 35% contained, Cal Fire said.

Original story:

Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a brush fire burning off northbound Highway 101 off TV Tower Road south of Santa Margarita.

As of 1:50 p.m., the fire had burned 30 to 35 acres, according to Cal Fire, and was 0% contained.

The No. 3 lane on northbound Highway 101 will be closed halfway up the Cuesta Grade for approximately six hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No structures were threatened by the wildfire, Cal Fire said.