A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook up Santa Barbara County. Did you feel it?
A magnitude-3.4 earthquake shook the Santa Barbara County coastline on Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit at 2:12 p.m. about 6 miles off the coast of the city of Santa Barbara, USGS reported. The quake struck at a depth of about 7 miles.
USGS maps show residents likely felt the temblor as far north as Lompoc.
On Tuesday, a magnitude-2.0 earthquake shook the North Coast of San Luis Obispo County at 7:41 p.m. about 7.5 miles northeast of San Simeon, the USGS reported.
For more information, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.
