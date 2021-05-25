Santa Barbara Airport is adding daily direct flights to Chicago — starting next month

A United Airlines plane seen at Santa Barbara Airport in May 2020. The airline will start daily direct flights to Chicago in June 2021. Noozhawk.com

Santa Barbara Airport on Monday announced that United Airlines will offer nonstop service to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago starting in June.

Beginning June 3, daily flights on United Airlines are scheduled to depart the Santa Barbara Airport at 7 a.m. and arrive in O’Hare International Airport at 1:20 p.m. local time in Chicago, according to Angi Daus, marketing coordinator at SBA.

The route will be served by an Embraer 175 aircraft, with two-class service and a capacity of up to 76 passengers, Daus said.

“We are honored that United Airlines has chosen SBA for new service via its Chicago hub,” SBA Airport Director Henry Thompson said in a statement.

“For Santa Barbara area residents, it will be our farthest direct flight with connections to more than 40 destinations across the Midwest and East Coast and will also shave hours off the typical routes via Denver, Los Angeles or San Francisco. As international travel opens this route will connect Santa Barbara to over 60 international destinations.”

“We are thrilled that our community will now have access to nonstop service from our beautiful city to Chicago and beyond,” Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo said. “It is equally as important for our tourism industry and this service will help bring visitors to our region year-round.”

As part of the promotion for the new Chicago service, Santa Barbara-based Dave’s Dogs Grill will be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the terminal’s main entrance on Saturdays and Sundays throughout June.

SBA encourages people to visit the airport, located at 500 James Fowler Road, to enjoy a specialty hot dog and vegetarian selections, Daus said.

Seasonal service directly to Chicago O’Hare International Airport via American Airlines is also available on Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 5.

American Airlines began the weekend service to Chicago earlier in May.

Santa Barbara Airport currently offers nonstop flights to Dallas-Ft. Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.

In addition, travelers at the Santa Barbara Airport will be able to fly nonstop to San Diego on Alaska Airlines starting June 17.