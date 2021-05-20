The Tribune has raised $10,000 for new local journalism, but we still need your help

We’re a few weeks into our spring fundraising campaign, and I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has so generously donated to The Tribune’s efforts to boost local journalism in San Luis Obispo County.

So far, 60-plus people have given more than $10,000 total, but we still need to raise more in order to fund a reporter who can focus solely on the challenging housing issues that face Central Coast residents.

Gifts to this campaign will allow us to pursue meaningful stories and solutions that hopefully improve the living conditions for many people who struggle to survive in this area.

It’s the most critical issue we face here, and it demands more attention.

If you haven’t yet donated, we hope you’ll consider. As always, your donation is 100% tax deductible and will be made to our partner nonprofit foundation.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

>> Contribute to The SLO Tribune’s affordable housing reporting fund.

Can we count on your support? Click here to donate.

If you prefer to send in a check, please make it payable to “Journalism Funding Partners” and in the notes field on the check, write “San Luis Obispo Tribune.” If you include your email address, we’ll send you a tax donation letter confirming your gift.

Checks should be mailed to: Journalism Funding Partners, c/o McClatchy Co., PO Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852.

If you have any questions, you can always reach me at 805-791-7911 or jtarica@thetribunenews.com.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

We truly appreciate your support in helping us uphold our mission. Thank you.