Sidney Powell, Joe Arpaio coming to SLO County for California secession group’s event

A far-right group that seeks a “New California State” will return to the Central Coast late this month for a two-day fundraiser featuring allies of former President Donald Trump — including the lawyer who pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and the man who calls himself “America’s Toughest Sheriff.”

New California State says on its website that the “8th Constitutional Convention” will be held May 26-27 at the Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach, a private venue that also hosted the group in October, as well as a fundraiser for Congressman Devin Nunes in 2019.

According to the group’s website, members believe the current State of California is “governed by tyranny,” and seeks to “re-establish and restore our constitutional freedoms following the same process as West Virginia to establish their statehood.”

“Californians are fleeing the state at record levels,” the group’s website says. “Taxes on everything, escalating prices, too many regulations, constant attempts against our 2nd Amendment rights, forced vaccinations, a horrible education system, and the list goes on and on. Our state government is operating like a dictatorship, not constitutionally.”

The group says, “New California is a new state in development exercising its Constitutional Right to form from the State of California as codified under Article IV Section 3 of the United States Constitution and in the United States Declaration of Independence.”

Attendance to the Pismo Beach event ranges from $150 to $500 per seat at each of eight different speaking engagements and “conventions” over the two days.

“Now following the the (sic) 2020 elections the need for New California State is now the epicenter of saving the Union,” the group’s “About the Event” page reads. “The United States is not banana republic like you find across the world in third communist countries we are a Republic ... and We the People are Going to Keep It! Come and participate in the process to save the Union and change the world.”

New California State’s founder and president, Paul Preston, said Wednesday that in addition to speaking events, members at the convention will pass a number of resolutions “as part of our legislative process toward statehood.”

The organization plans at least two more future conventions before achieving its goal, Preston said.

Speakers include ‘America’s Toughest Sheriff’

This month’s event is scheduled to feature Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor who has faced calls for sanctions over her claims, made as a short-lived member of Trump’s legal team, that election fraud cost Trump the 2020 election.

She’s known for telling Fox Business Network, “I’m going to release the Kraken,” in reference to supposed proof of her fraud claims. The quote from 1981’s “Clash of the Titans” has since become synonymous with unfounded conspiracy theories.

With fellow Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, Powell filed a series of unsuccessful legal challenges to election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Ms. Powell successfully represented General Michael Flynn in his case with the Department of Justice and is currently leading the investigations into the 2020 Presidential Elections,” the New California State website reads.

Also featured will be former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whom Trump pardoned following his conviction for criminal contempt for failing to obey a federal judge’s order to stop targeting Latinos in his county on the basis of their suspected immigration status.

In this Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of metro Phoenix, at a campaign event in Marshalltown, Iowa. Trump has since pardoned Arpaio.

The self-described “America’s Toughest Sheriff” is known for famously investigating former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, and the Sheriff’s Department under his 24 years of leadership was known for systemic civil rights abuses.

“Sheriff Joe has never backed down from controversy, maintaining the same counter-punching traits as his hero, President Donald J. Trump,” the New California State web page reads. “(Arpaio) chronicles his unique programs such as the tent city jails, inmate’s pink underwear, chain gangs, arrests of illegals (sic) and his famous Posse.”

The bio adds: “Sheriff Joe’s lifelong commitment to the rule of law, despite his critics is an inspiration for every American.”

Other speakers include Tana Goertz, former Trump adviser, as well as Tony Roman, a Huntington Beach restaurant owner and “National leader in the ‘Keep Your Business Open’ and ‘NO Masking’ movement.”

According to the group, the location of the event could be changed without notice “due to the California Governor’s dictatorial demands on cities and communities” related to COVID-19 safety measures.

The website says that the group reserves the right to “refuse admission to anyone and/or remove any person(s) if we deem their attendance may result in a disturbance to the event and/or to its attendees.”

People interested in the event can reserve seats on the website. More information can be found by emailing star@ncs51.com or calling (877) 828-2753.

Pismo Beach ranch hosted Nunes, Candace Owens

Known to host far-right conservative events, the Thousand Oaks Ranch became the site of a protest against Rep. Nunes at the Trump loyalist’s clandestine fundraiser in June 2019.

Eric Siemens wore a cow suit to protest a a Republican fundraiser headlined by Central Valley Congressman Devin Nunes. Siemens joined about 10 people with cowbells near the venue on Price Canyon Road in Pismo Beach.

In October, county District Attorney Dan Dow and county Supervisor Debbie Arnold attended a New California State fundraiser at the venue that featured conservative activist Candace Owens, a rising star in right-wing circles for her stances on systemic racism and the dangers of coronavirus.

She found notoriety through appearances on Fox News and far-right programs such as Info Wars, after beginning her professional career championing traditionally liberal causes.

Owens, who is Black, is an outspoken supporter of Trump and the Blue Lives Matter movement, and is a founder of the Blexit Foundation, which says it “aims to uplift and empower minorities to realize the American Dream.”

A screen grab from San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow's Twitter page on Oct. 13 following a "New California" fundraiser in Pismo Beach featuring controversial conservative activist Candace Owens.

“It was great to meet @realCandaceO a great American tonight,” Dow wrote on Twitter following the $100-per-person event. “Wow! She is not afraid to speak the truth.”