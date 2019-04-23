Devin Nunes coming to SLO County for Republican fundraiser with ‘tight security issues’

Devin Nunes sues Twitter, account called ‘Devin Nunes’ Cow’ Republican Representative Devin Nunes of Tulare, California, is suing Twitter and parody accounts, including one called 'Devin Nunes' Cow.' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican Representative Devin Nunes of Tulare, California, is suing Twitter and parody accounts, including one called 'Devin Nunes' Cow.'

Central Valley Congressman Devin Nunes is coming to San Luis Obispo County for a Republican fundraiser in June.

That’s assuming “tight security issues” don’t upend the plans, as they did at a recent Nunes event.

The fundraiser at a yet-to-be-disclosed South County location is being hosted by the SLO County Republican Party, and for $150 you can grab a VIP seat that includes a private reception and photo op.

An invitation sent out to local party members advertises a “A Conversation with Congressman Devin Nunes,” whom it calls “a man for and of the people.”

Tickets for the June 28 event are $55 per general admission seat ($100 for two) — “Limited to first 300 paid attendees,” the invitation says — or $150 for a VIP ticket ($250 for two).

But the email also includes this unusual message to recipients: “Due to tight security issues, please DO NOT POST anything about this event on your social media: Not your website, Facebook, Twitter nor any other! Thank you!”

It’s unclear what the security issues might be or why the group wouldn’t want to widely publicize an event planned as a fundraiser.

Randall Jordan, chair of the local Republican Party, did not immediately respond Tuesday afternoon to a request for more information.

Earlier this month, Nunes, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at a dinner for the Fresno County Republican Party, but it was canceled after a wave of social media posts urged people to disrupt the event, The Fresno Bee reported.

In a tweet, the Fresno Republican Party cited “security reasons” as the motivation.

In recent years, Nunes has scaled back public appearances in his home district.

A former dairy farmer, Cal Poly alum and one of President Trump’s most loyal defenders, Nunes has been a polarizing figure in Congress, where he has served most of eastern Fresno, as well as Clovis, Tulare, and Visalia, since 2003.





Earlier this month, Nunes filed a defamation lawsuit against McClatchy, which owns The Tribune, over a 2018 Fresno Bee news article about a lawsuit against Alpha Omega Winery. The winery is owned by San Luis Obispo attorney Robin Baggett. The Bee story detailed alleged prostitution and drug use during a 2015 charity event on a yacht owned by the winery.

McClatchy has not yet been served with the lawsuit.

Nunes, an Alpha Omega investor and friend of Baggett, called The Bee’s coverage a “scheme to defame plaintiff and destroy his reputation.”

Speaking on Fox News, Nunes said that McClatchy reporters need “to come clean with the American people” and retract their “fake news” reports.

That lawsuit followed another in which Nunes sued Twitter and a Twitter parody account known as Devin Nunes’ Cow.