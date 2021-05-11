SLO to hold news conference about shooting that killed 1 police officer, wounded another

The city of San Luis Obispo will hold a news conference on Tuesday at noon to share information about a police-involved shooting at a local apartment complex that left the suspect and one police officer dead.

City officials will appear at Fire Station 1, 2160 Santa Barbara Ave. in San Luis Obispo, to “provide updates and information on yesterday’s shooting,” a news release said.

San Luis Obispo police were serving a search warrant at an apartment complex Monday evening in the 3100 block of Camellia Court, off South Higuera Street, when the suspect allegedly opened fire, killing one officer and injuring another. The suspect was also killed in the shooting.

The Tribune will stream the news conference live on Facebook at facebook.com/SLOTribune.