Brush fires close Highway 166 outside of Santa Maria

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
Two brush fires have closed Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Monday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., both directions of the highway are closed between Highway 101 and Perkins Road, Caltrans District 5 said in an news release.

Drivers are advised to use caution to take another route between the Central Coast and the valley.

Caltrans has no estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., personnel from Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the incidents about 20 miles east of Highway 101.

One fire was quickly contained at about an acre, but a second blaze burning nearby had charred 2 to 3 acres, with the potential of growing to 15 acres, Cal Fire officials told Noozhawk.

The blazes were burning north of Highway 166, but reportedly were moving slowly.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully contributed to this report.

