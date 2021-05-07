The Tribune is investigating anti-Asian hate in SLO County — and we need your help

In light of the rising wave of violence against people of Asian descent across the United States, we at The Tribune are investigating anti-Asian hate in San Luis Obispo County.

Throughout the month of May — Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — The Tribune plans to publish stories exploring the often overlooked roles that people of Asian descent played in San Luis Obispo County’s history. We will take a hard look at The Tribune’s own role in spreading hateful and discriminatory rhetoric over its 150-year history. We will look at the ways in which Asian communities in SLO County have been erased, and at what remains.

But most of all, we want to learn more about what it is like for current residents of Asian descent grappling with the wave of anti-AAPI violence across the country.

What discrimination, micro-aggressions, intolerance and violence have you experienced locally? What do you want people to know?

To help us in our reporting, please fill out the form below. (If you can’t see the form, you can also fill it out here.)

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Together we can shed light on this important issue facing not only our county, but our country as well.

Loading…