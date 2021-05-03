Vandenberg Air Force Base to launch unarmed missile this week

Vandenberg Air Force Base will launch an unarmed intercontinental-ballistic missile from the Central Coast on Wednesday.

The military base near Lompoc will test launch the Minuteman III missile between 12:15 am. and 6:15 a.m. from north Vandenberg, according to a news release.

The launch is meant to “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system,” according to Air Force Global Strike Command.