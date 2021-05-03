Local

Vandenberg Air Force Base to launch unarmed missile this week

Vandenberg Air Force Base will launch an unarmed intercontinental-ballistic missile from the Central Coast on Wednesday.

The military base near Lompoc will test launch the Minuteman III missile between 12:15 am. and 6:15 a.m. from north Vandenberg, according to a news release.

The launch is meant to “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system,” according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
Get unlimited digital access
#ReadLocal

Subscribe now for only $1

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service