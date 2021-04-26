Local

Live updates: Vandenberg ‘on schedule’ to launch Delta IV Heavy rocket this afternoon

The launch of the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base “appears to be on schedule” as of Monday morning, according to ULA.

The rocket is expected to lift off from the military base near Lompoc at 1:46 p.m. Monday, carrying a classified payload into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office.

As of 10:50 a.m., ULA said, crews have finished the “fast-fill” loading mode for the common booster cores’ liquid hydrogen tanks, and the post-fueling checks and valve tests were underway before topping commences.

Cloudy and drizzly weather on the Central Coast could still throw a wrench into the launch plans.

According to a ULA news release, the latest forecast predicts a 40% probability of favorable weather at launch time — up from a 30% chance Sunday night.

The primary concerns are surface winds, cumulus and thick clouds and precipitation, according to the release.

ULA warned that the early portion of the launch will likely not be easily visible. If the weather clears, the spacecraft company added, the visibility footprint would include Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Gaviota and Refugio State Beach.

A launch webcast and live updates from ULA are available via the company’s website, www.ulalaunch.com.

