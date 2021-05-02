Local
Update: Fire at Walmart in Arroyo Grande extinguished, cause unknown
Update, 1:20 p.m.
The fire reported at the Walmart in Arroyo Grande was knocked down by fire crews from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, 5 Cities Fire Authority and Cal Fire.
The fire was reported to 5 Cities Fire Authority at 11:53 a.m. Sunday, and extinguished by 12:10p.m., according to Chief Steve Lieberman.
No injuries were reported.
“Walmart staff did an excellent job evacuating customers and staff,” Lieberman told The Tribune.
The cause of the fire is unknown as of Sunday afternoon. Fire investigators were on the scene of the fire.
Original story:
A fire was reported at a Walmart store in Arroyo Grande on Sunday afternoon.
The fire was contained to the outside loading dock at the rear of the store, according to scanner traffic.
All shoppers and store employees were evacuated while firefighter crews from San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, 5 Cities Fire Authority and Cal Fire battled the flames.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
