Cal Fire and SLO City units respond to backyard fire on High Street

Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire are responding to a vegetation fire in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of High Street.

A small fire is under the deck of the residence and light smoke is showing, according to a tweet from San Luis Obispo City Fire. Battalion 2 is at the scene and crews are “going into offensive mode,” another tweet said.

Truck 1 and Engine 3 are present and all incoming units are canceled, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire.