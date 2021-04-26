Horse sanctuary comes to former Paso Robles pistachio grove. ‘Such a beautiful area’

The first four Redwings horses moved to Paso Robles on April 6, including Angel, September, Baby and Katrina.

A nonprofit horse rescue moved its first equine residents from a Monterey County sanctuary to a new property in Paso Robles this month.

Founded in Carmel nearly 30 years ago, Redwings Horse Sanctuary provides care to “abused, abandoned and neglected equines,” according to a news release.

The sanctuary said it serves more than 70 burros, mustangs and ponies.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary purchased a 141-acre property at 6785 Union Road in 2015 with a “generous trust bequest,” according to the release.

“The dream was always to be able to purchase a property that would be a permanent sanctuary,” Redwings board member Linelle Soxman said.

The property was once a pistachio grove and farm known as Thompson Ranch.

Horses Angel, September, Baby and Katrina roam the 141-acre Redwings Horse Sanctuary property in Paso Robles. Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Renovations to the property included the removal of all pistachio trees, as their leaves, nuts and seedlings can be toxic to horses, according to the sanctuary.

The organization has also added fencing, wells, electricity, an office, a hay barn, two mare motels, a medical barn and 18 pasture areas.

San Luis Obispo County and Paso Robles is “a wonderful location” for the horse sanctuary, Soxman said, because it is less rural and more easily accessible than Redwings’ previous home in Lockwood.

“Lockwood is very isolated, very rural, and it’s difficult to get veterinarians and farriers out there,” Soxman said. “This is just such a beautiful area, there’s lots of people who love horses (here) and the opportunity presented itself.”

Soxman said it is also easier to transport hay and feed to Paso Robles, and for trucks to get gas there.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is moving from Lockwood to Paso Robles. Redwings Horse Sanctuary

She added that the new location is also more accessible for people who want to visit the equine sanctuary and volunteer there.

“Redwings can be a real community hub for all things horse,” Soxman said.

Throughout the month of April, Redwings has gradually moved its herd of mustangs, ponies and burros from Lockwood to the Union Road property.

About 45 to 50 horses were now in Paso Robles as of Friday, with about 20 horses waiting to move.

The Redwings Horse Sanctuary equine moving team includes trainer Melissa Clay, ranch Foreman Jorge Padilla and equine care manager Sara Ruggerone. Redwings Horse Sanctuary

For some of the equines, this will be the first time in 20 years that they were in a horse trailer, the sanctuary said.

To allow “ample time for all the horses, especially the senior and the blind horses, to settle in, explore and adjust to their new surroundings,” the sanctuary will operate out of both locations for a while, according to the release.

The Foster to Adopt Program, public guided tours and volunteer training are on hold until the horses are fully settled into the Paso Robles location, the sanctuary said.