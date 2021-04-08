SLO Triathlon canceled again due to COVID-19 disruptions, planning challenges

A bicycle rider grabs a cup from the water station volunteer during the 38th annual SLO Triathlon in 2017. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The traditional summer SLO Triathlon has been canceled again, according to San Luis Obispo officials.

The event takes place in July, but city officials called it off after months of assessing COVID-19 impacts and “due to limited time and resources to properly coordinate a safe and quality event,” the city said in a news release issued Thursday.

The city’s July 2020 event was canceled as well to prevent virus spread.

“We want to thank the community for their continued support for the SLO Triathlon over the past 40 years,” said SLO Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian in the release. “While we are disappointed that we are unable to hold the event for our community and supporters, we know it is the best decision at this time. We look forward to coming together as a community for the event in 2022.”

Avakian said the preplanning and preparation requires numerous city resources, coordination with sponsors and promotions to be effective.

The 37th annual SLO Triathlon was held at Sinsheimer Park. This year’s event is canceled. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The Parks and Recreation Department will concentrate efforts toward “a variety of neighborhood and collaborative community-focused events this summer based on the current County Public Health Guidelines,” the city noted.

For more information, residents may follow city updates on social media accounts such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook under the handle @sloparksandrec or visit www.sloparksandrec.org.

For more information on the city’s response to COVID-19, go to the website www.slocity.org/covid19.