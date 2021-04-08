Local

SLO Triathlon canceled again due to COVID-19 disruptions, planning challenges

A bicycle rider grabs a cup from the water station volunteer during the 38th annual SLO Triathlon in 2017.
A bicycle rider grabs a cup from the water station volunteer during the 38th annual SLO Triathlon in 2017. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The traditional summer SLO Triathlon has been canceled again, according to San Luis Obispo officials.

The event takes place in July, but city officials called it off after months of assessing COVID-19 impacts and “due to limited time and resources to properly coordinate a safe and quality event,” the city said in a news release issued Thursday.

The city’s July 2020 event was canceled as well to prevent virus spread.

“We want to thank the community for their continued support for the SLO Triathlon over the past 40 years,” said SLO Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian in the release. “While we are disappointed that we are unable to hold the event for our community and supporters, we know it is the best decision at this time. We look forward to coming together as a community for the event in 2022.”

Avakian said the preplanning and preparation requires numerous city resources, coordination with sponsors and promotions to be effective.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SLO Triathlon256
The 37th annual SLO Triathlon was held at Sinsheimer Park. This year’s event is canceled. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The Parks and Recreation Department will concentrate efforts toward “a variety of neighborhood and collaborative community-focused events this summer based on the current County Public Health Guidelines,” the city noted.

For more information, residents may follow city updates on social media accounts such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook under the handle @sloparksandrec or visit www.sloparksandrec.org.

For more information on the city’s response to COVID-19, go to the website www.slocity.org/covid19.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
  Comments  
Get unlimited digital access
#ReadLocal

Subscribe now for only $1

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service