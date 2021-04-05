Santa Maria Elks Rodeo postponed due to COVID — and some events aren’t happening

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is planning to move many of its popular events to September 2021, including the parade. In the 2019 parade, a team of mules leads Community Bank of Santa Maria’s entry. Noozhawk.com

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo will target Labor Day weekend for this year’s event and bring back two drive-though, holiday-themed events launched during COVID-19-related restrictions.

The rodeo will take place Sept. 2 through 5, three months later than the traditional event, typically held in early June.

Members of the Elks Recreation board made the announcement Friday as Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties remain hopeful they will soon move into the less-restrictive orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the state’s reopening system.

Rodeo organizers decided to postpone the dates after “considering event guidelines and capacity restrictions, social distancing requirements and overall concern for the community’s health and safety,” the Elks Rec statement said.

The health and safety of the staff, volunteers and guests remains a top priority, Elk Rec representatives said.

“Elks Recreation, Inc. remains committed to the sponsors, businesses, and non-profit organizations, volunteers and fans well-being and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the 78th Annual Elks Rodeo & Parade will proceed safely on these newly announced dates.”

Activities still will kick off this spring with an April 10 announcement of the year’s candidates seeking the rodeo queen crown.

The four candidates will begin competing for their quest for the Elks Rodeo Queen title through various fundraiser efforts for their sponsoring organizations.

The queen contest continued in 2020 although the rodeo could not. Faith DeBrum and her sponsor VTC Enterprises captured the crown as the top fundraiser from the field of three candidates to remain in the campaign.

Some other popular rodeo events will not take place this year.

Organizers said the modified schedule for the 2021 season will not include fan favorites such as the Beard-A-Reno contest, the Mini Rodeo for local school children and Mini Rodeo qualifier.

The Elks Rodeo Parade is planned for Sept. 4, or Saturday morning of rodeo weekend.

“The Elks Recreation, Inc. Board of Directors would like to thank everyone for their continued support and patience, and want to thank the county staff for their continued guidance and cooperation,” rodeo organizers said.

Meanwhile, Haunted Hills and Christmas in the Country drive-through experiences will return for 2021.

Lacking the rodeo, Elks Rec leaders launched the COVID-safe, holiday-themed activities which turned out to be popular for event-starved residents of the Central Coast.

Elks Rec recently presented a $30,000 check to People for Leisure and Youth, or PLAY, a nonprofit arm of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

A schedule of events will be posted on the Elks Rec website, available at Elksrec.com, with updates also provided on the Elks Rodeo Facebook page.