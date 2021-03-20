Cal Poly football struggles in lopsided 73-24 loss to rival UC Davis

Cal Poly’s Jalen Hamler is dragged down by UC Davis’ Luka Nixon for a sack in the second quarter of the football game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Davis. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Cal Poly’s football squad was looking to give rival UC Davis a much stronger fight than it was able to put up in its second game of the COVID-19-shortened season on Saturday.

The Mustangs (0-2) were dominated in virtually all aspects of the game in a 73-24 thrashing at the hands of UC Davis (2-1).

After a promising start that included an interception and 55-yard touchdown return by redshirt junior Brandon Davis to give the Mustangs an early 10-7 lead, Cal Poly had no answers for a UC Davis offense that busted the game open early.

Cal Poly’s defense gave up 773 total yards. They fell behind 49-10 at the half.

The Mustangs’ offensive line struggled to offer much protection, allowing nine sacks.

Quarterback Jalen Hamler completed seven of 16 passes for 74 yards with an interception, playing all of the first half and the start of the third quarter.

Hunter Raquet, a redshirt junior transfer from Monterey Peninsula College, entered the contest for the Mustangs in the third quarter and completed nine of 16 passes for 135 yards, connecting on a 16-yard scoring pass to Noah Rasheed — displaying a more fluid pocket passing game behind center as the backup.

UC Davis’ Devon King, right, breaks up a pass intended for Cal Poly’s Xavier Moore, bringing up a fourth down during the first quarter of the Aggies’ first home football game of the spring season Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Davis. Saturday marked the 1,000th football game in the storied history of the UC Davis Aggies. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Close rivalry over the years not reflected

The Mustangs and Aggies have now faced each other 44 times in the programs’ history, with UC Davis winning 24 of 20.

The historical parity between the two programs wasn’t reflected in the lopsided game that was all but decided by the end of the first half.

The Mustangs also had an interception from D.J. Stuckey in the third quarter.

Cal Poly redshirt junior C.J. Cole, a St. Joseph graduate, scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 12:18 in the fourth quarter to give the Mustangs a small bright spot on an otherwise difficult day.

UC Davis’ Hunter Rodrigues runs in for a touchdown past Cal Poly’s Dawson Hurst during the second quarter of the Aggies’ first home football game of the spring season Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Davis. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Mustangs next play at Eastern Washington (2-1) on March 27 in a 1:05 p.m. contest, where Mustangs first year coach Beau Baldwin coached for nine years, winning five Big Sky conference titles, including a Football Championship Subdivision national championship in 2010.

Baldwin recorded a .806 percentage in conference games in the Big Sky at Eastern Washington, but will be looking for his first win at Cal Poly with four games remaining.

Baldwin is taking the program from a triple option offense under previous coach Tim Walsh to a more pass-heavy attack.

The Mustangs play UC Davis again at home on April 10.

No fans were allowed at the first Cal Poly game but a limited number of spectators will be allowed in at the Mustangs next home game versus Davis and Weber State on April 17.