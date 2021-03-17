Want to save $15,000 on a new car? SLO electric vehicle forum shows you how

Buying an electric vehicles is getting easier in San Luis Obispo County, thanks to incentive programs and a community forum aimed at helping people find the right cars for them.

Central Coast environmental advocates will host a free, virtual forum on March 23 covering a range of topics related to buying an electric vehicle (EV).

The event, titled “How to Qualify for a Free or Low-Cost EV,” takes place from noon to 1:15 p.m. in English and in Spanish on Zoom.

The webinar, which requires registration, is hosted by the Santa Barbara-based Community Environmental Council, in coordination with San Luis Obispo County climate action advocates.

Event topics include charging basics, pairing home solar panels with EVs for maximum savings and the differences between pure electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

The discussion will also look at financial considerations such as leasing versus buying, and show participants how to save up to $15,000 on a vehicle purchase from grants and rebates.

Organizers say that a household of four making less $104,800 annually can qualify for $11,000 in incentives, which could pay the entire cost of a three-year EV lease, or get an $5,000 grant to use toward a used EV. And additional incentives may apply.

Rebates can be obtained for used vehicles as well, organizers said.

An example of an electric vehicle charging station designed by Recargo, a Los Angeles-area company that’s planning to build four new DC fast-chargers in San Luis Obispo. Recargo

What are the benefits of buying an electric vehicle?

Event coordinators touted the benefits of electric vehicles, including fuel costs that equate to about $1.50 per gallon of gasoline.

Maintenance costs for EVs are half of what gasoline-powered cars would require, and EVs cut carbon pollution reductions by 75% to 100%, the organizers said.

In some cases, they said, EV car prices are comparable with those of gas-powered cars — and sometimes lower.

“We’ve long been touting the benefits of electric,” said Barry Rands, a SLO Climate Coalition member promoting the event. “They’re fun to drive, economical and low maintenance. And the stars are aligned in getting incentives.”

According to Rands, incentives from the state of California, Costco and through dealerships currently could save a buyer thousands.

Rands said a new Chevy Bolt can be purchased for below $10,000. Other affordable options include the Nissan Leaf and Honda Fit.

On the higher end, those who can afford a Tesla at around $40,000 have more charging station options statewide as the company ramps up its fueling infrastructure, already having installed nearly 80 charging stations in San Luis Obispo County.

Rands said that the typical charging range for an electric vehicle before it runs out of power is 200 to 250 miles.

Hybrid vehicles such as the Toyota Prius and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid are options for those who want to take longer road trips, especially in areas where charging stations may be less available.

Rands highlighted a local assistance program in which experienced and trained guidance advisors help people buy electric vehicles for the first time.

The Electric Vehicle Purchases Guidance Program helps buyers navigate the process of selecting the right EV, getting the best deal and applying for tax credits and rebates, Rands said.

“We’re really trying to expand the diversity of ownership of EVs,” Rands said. “Early adopters have been old white guys, it seems, and EVs were out of reach of many lower income residents. We’re striving for equity, diversity, and affordability.”

In an undated photo from TravelNevada, a Tesla charging station in Hawthorne, Nev. Nevada has been undergoing a years-long project to build out its electric-vehicle charging infrastructure. Charging infrastructure is going in around the state and nation to encourage EVs. TRAVELNEVADA NYT

Central Coast Community Energy offers EV incentives

In late February, Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) program — formerly Monterey Bay Community Power — announced an incentive program with $700,000 in funding available on a first-come, first-served basis to all of its customers, located across 26 cities and four counties.

Currently, the average income-qualified residential participant can save up to $4,000 on a new electric vehicle through 3CE incentives and up to $15,000 by combining all other available incentives and rebates, according to the public agency that facilities the use of clean energy.

3CE’s EV program offers “double the incentive amount for eligible income-qualified customers, a step toward addressing local climate equity through 3CE’s GHG reducing energy programs.”

EV shoppers can learn more about additional incentives and rebates by visiting 3CE’s website at 3cenergy.org.

City of SLO pushes EVs as part of climate action

As part of its climate action plan, the city of San Luis Obispo has targeted “40% of vehicle miles traveled in our community to come from electric” by 2030 or to reach zero emissions through a variety of alternative transportation modes — such as walking, biking, and busing, Chris Read, the city’s sustainability manager, wrote in an email.

Lowering emissions will continue to be a high priority for San Luis Obispo, Read said.

The city currently has 19 public chargers in its Marsh Street parking garage and officials “are currently assessing the need for charging infrastructure to support our own fleet conversion to zero emissions vehicles,” Read said.

“The majority of chargers moving forward will likely be located on private property, either in response to our zoning requirements and state building code requirements for new development, private investments, like the Tesla chargers at existing development, or through other grant programs like Air Pollution Control District, 3CD and state grants,” Read said.

San Luis Obispo has a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035, a aim that’s among the most ambitious in the nation.

The city wants to reduce as much carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the atmosphere as possible, with the overall goal to achieve a zero carbon footprint.