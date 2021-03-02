Gov. Gavin Newsom visits SLO vaccine site, sees ‘bright light at the end of this tunnel’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Newsom visited a county Public Health coronavirus vaccination clinic on campus as part of a statewide tour touting his administration’s efforts to get more shots into arms throughout the state. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a coronavirus vaccination site at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday to discuss California’s efforts to get more doses to more residents throughout the state.

The governor has been on a statewide tour touting his administration’s push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

“There’s not just light at the end of the tunnel,” Newsom said an afternoon news conference. “There’s bright light at the end of this tunnel.”

Newsom’s appearance at the community college came after a morning stop at a Santa Clara County elementary school and before an evening visit to a vaccination site in Ventura County.

He’s also recently visited mass vaccination and mobile sites in the Central Valley, Los Angeles, Hayward, Coachella, San Francisco and San Diego.

Newsom discusses COVID-19 vaccine distribution in SLO County

Before the news conference, Newsom toured the county Public Health vaccination site at Cuesta College and was joined by a group of local officials, including Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon, District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton and District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus is the site of one of three COVID-19 vaccine clinics operated by the county Public Health Department. The others are located at Arroyo Grande High School and Paso Robles Event Center.

The governor spoke on campus outside the library and Dovica Learning Resource Center. He thanked local leaders for their efforts to organize vaccine distribution, saying “we’ve made real progress” but must remain vigilant regarding virus precautions.

Newsom said the biggest hurdle to getting more vaccines in the arms of county residents is “a scarcity supply constraint.” He applauded the county for administering 90% of the vaccines it’s received from the state.

The governor said the state will be receiving more than 300,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming weeks, which will bolster California’s supply.

“It is the utmost privilege for Cuesta College to play a part in the continued fight against the pandemic,” Jill Stearns, Cuesta College superintendent and president said in a statement Tuesday. “We are grateful to have a willing partner in the state of California, which prioritizes our students’ needs and employee health, and safeguards our local community’s safety and well-being.”

Limited coronavirus vaccine supply in SLO County

California’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has lagged behind much of the rest of the country, a January Sacramento Bee story said. And San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine distribution has trailed that of many other counties statewide.

A very limited vaccine supply means the county has not been able to inoculate all residents currently eligible to receive doses under state guidelines. There aren’t currently clear plans to vaccinate eligible food and agriculture workers, for example.

A total of 69,202 vaccines had been administered in San Luis Obispo County by the county Public Health Department, chain pharmacies and local hospitals as of Monday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Nearly 10% of residents had received their first doses as of Feb. 25, a previous Tribune story said.

The California Department of Public Health had delivered 10,302,040 doses of vaccine throughout the state — 39,805 of which had been sent to San Luis Obispo County as of Feb. 24.

County public health officials have expressed frustration about the unpredictability of the state’s vaccine allocation.

One week in February, San Luis Obispo County received such a small amount of vaccine that officials were forced to close two of the three county vaccination sites.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers, long-term care facility residents and employees, some education and childcare workers and people age 65 and up by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.