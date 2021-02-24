See photos, video of fiery Vandenberg missile launch that lit up California skies

Did you catch the fiery orb shooting across San Luis Obispo County?

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, Vandenberg Air Force Base launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile traveled 4,200 miles toward a test site on the Marshall Islands, according to the U.S. Air Force. It shot across the sky at a speed of more than 15,000 miles per hour.

The test launch from the Central Coast military base was meant to “validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system,” according to a news release. The Air Force tests its missile systems at Vandenberg, located near Lompoc, three to five times a year.

“This first launch of the year demonstrates our ability to provide safe, secure range operations to our launch partners while maintaining a continuous state of readiness,” Col. Joseph Tringe of the 30th Space Wing said in a news release. “The outstanding teamwork of the Airmen and Guardians here at Vandenberg is a true testament to the future of space operations on the Western Range and our ability to defend the United States and our allies.”

If you couldn’t stay up to watch the late-night launch, don’t worry.

The Air Force released its official photos of the test Wednesday morning. You can check out those, as well as some pictures and video from California residents who spotted the fiery spectacle, below.

Do you have photos or videos of the Minuteman III missile launch? Please share them with Tribune reporter Kaytlyn Leslie via email at kleslie@thetribunenews.com or Twitter at @kaytyleslie.

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at 11:49 p.m. PT Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy U.S. Air Force

I had a view from Santiago Peak! pic.twitter.com/yDZBs5qKq8 — Socal Broadcast Engineer (@socalbroadcast) February 24, 2021

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at 11:49 p.m. PT Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Joe Davila Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy U.S. Air Force

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at 11:49 p.m. PT Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy U.S. Air Force

An intercontinental ballistic missile shot across Central Coast skies on Feb. 23, 2021. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com