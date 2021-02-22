Local

Vandenberg is launching first Minuteman III missile of 2021. Here’s when and how to watch

Vandenberg Air Force Base will test its intercontinental ballistic missile system this week.

According to a news release, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command’s unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch from the base near Lompoc sometime between Tuesday at 11:47 pm. and Wednesday at 5:47 a.m.

The test launch is meant to “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system,” according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

This will be the first missile launch from the Central Coast military base this year.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service