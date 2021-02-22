Climber rescued from 100-foot cliff face in Pismo Beach, Cal Fire says

First responders rescued a climber who was stuck on a Pismo Beach cliff face Monday morning.

First responders rescued a rock climber in Pismo Beach around 11:30 a.m. Monday after the person reportedly froze on a 100-foot cliffside above the Pacific Ocean, according to Cal Fire SLO County







The climber was stuck 30 feet down a 100-foot cliff just north of Ventana Grill in Pismo Beach, Cal Fire tweeted.

The Cal Fire, California State Parks, Port San Luis and the multi-agency Urban Search and Rescue team all responded to the scene.

Around 11:40 a.m., Cal Fire reported the climber was “brought back up to safety.”

