Man found dead on Mitchell Park sidewalk by passerby, SLO police say

A man was found dead on the sidewalk at Mitchell Park near downtown San Luis Obispo on Sunday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The man, identified only to be in his 60s, was already dead when police and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, police said.

The death was reported to police by a passerby about 10:45 a.m., police said. He was found on the sidewalk near the Senior Citizens Center.

No other details were released, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.