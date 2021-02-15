Local

Police investigating a dead man’s body found on Pismo Beach early Monday morning

The Pismo Beach Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found on Pismo Beach near Ocean Avenue early Monday morning.

Pismo Beach police received a call about 2:18 a.m. regarding the body found on the beach. When police and Cal Fire investigators arrived, the person was already dead, according to Pismo Beach Police Department Cpl. Jodi Weimer.

The death was ruled an accidental drowning, Weimer told The Tribune.

Cal Fire spokesperson Adan Orozco said that it initially appeared the man was fishing off the Pismo Beach Pier, lost something in the ocean, dove into the ocean to retrieve it and did not survive the swim.

Orozco said the man may have been in the water for a few hours before washing up on shore.

Pismo Beach Police Department is investigating the death. No further details were released.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to identify the correct agency investigating the death. It is the Pismo Beach Police Department, not Cal Fire.

