Human remains found in Atascadero home

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

The Atascadero Police Department is investigating human remains found in a home on Tuesday.

Further details were not available from the Atascadero Police Department on Tuesday evening, but KSBY reported the remains were found by a contractor doing work on an Acacia Road house.

The remains are potentially Native American, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Cipolla declined to give further information, saying Atascadero Police Department has jurisdiction over the case.