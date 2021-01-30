Person trapped in Arroyo Grande traffic collision

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Update, 3:30 p.m.

The vehicles involved in the collision are still blocking the roadway on Willow Road, according to scanner traffic.







Original Story

The California Highway Patrol, fire and medical units are on the scene Saturday afternoon of a vehicle accident involving one person who is trapped in their vehicle, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Willow Road at Black Lake Canyon Drive in rural Arroyo Grande.

An elderly person suffering a possible head or facial injury is still trapped in one of the vehicles, according to sheriff’s dispatch via the scanner.







