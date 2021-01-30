Historic Mission San Miguel suffers damage in storm. Here’s how you can help

A 10-foot chunk of cemetery wall at Mission San Miguel came crumbling down on Thursday, after a strong winter storm swept through the Central Coast.

According to California Missions Coordinator Jewel Gentry, a combination of rain and fast winds seem to have torn down a segment of the entrance to the cemetery of the historic mission.

The wall itself is not original to the mission, which was established in 1797. Gentry said he estimates the wall was built sometime in the mid-20th Century.

But it still represents a part of the mission’s — and by default California’s — history, Gentry noted.

“We’re gonna be working with preservation experts to (fix) it, even though it’s not from their original context of the mission,” he said. “It definitely is something of value that we want to protect and take care of.”

Gentry said the portion of the wall that fell was made largely from a concrete block and adobe, which when it gets really wet can collapse.

Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

He said as soon as the rains go away and the area has a chance to dry out, the parish will have a preservation team come out to look at the wall and figure out how best to restore it to its original state.

“And then we’ll take a look at what the needs are and move forward with the process to get that cleaned up and get it ready for this post-COVID era we’re all hopeful for,” he said.

The mission has been closed for inside services due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but Gentry said he is hopeful moving forward the church will be able to fully reopen once again.

“The California missions are one of our most important historic resources in California, both culturally and for the communities that they serve,” he said. “And, you know, we’re glad they’re here and we want to keep these around.”

Meanwhile, anyone who wants to help fund the restoration of the wall can do so by donating at the parish’s website here: missionsanmiguel.org/donate.