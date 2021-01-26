Semi truck jackknifes on Highway 101 near Cuesta Grade after colliding with pickup

CHP

A SIG Alert was issued on northbound Highway 101 near Santa Margarita on Tuesday morning following a crash between a semi-trailer truck and a pickup truck.

At around 8:30 a.m., the semi truck collided with the pickup truck, which was towing a camper, near the Cuesta Grade on northbound Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

According to the logs, the semi truck jacknifed, blocking several lanes.

The CHP ran breaks about halfway up the Cuesta Grade until the scene was cleared.

According to the CHP logs, the SIG Alert ended around 9:45 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the CHP.