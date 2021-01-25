Snow closes Grapevine, other California highways; traffic will detour through SLO County

Highway 5 was closed over the Grapevine on Monday morning due to snow, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans posted the note on Twitter, saying “Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine now CLOSED due to snow. No (estimated time of opening).

The announced was posted about 3:48 a.m. by Caltrans District 6.

The closure will result in more traffic on Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo County as drivers detour to reach their destinations.

Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine now CLOSED due to snow. No ETO pic.twitter.com/ScfDHUwHDQ — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 25, 2021

In addition, Highway 58 in southern Kern County also has been closed “heading east through Tehachapi due to snow, ice and winds,” according to Caltrans District 6.

That announcement, also posted on Twitter, was posted at 8:21 a.m.

In addition, Route 33 is closed in both directions above Ojai from “Wheeler Gorge campground to Ozena U.S. Forest Service station due to ice and snow,” according to Caltrans District 7. “Duration is unknown. Seek alternate routes. Check http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.”

FYI for travelers in Southern Kern County: State Route 58 is also closed heading east through Tehachapi due to snow, ice and winds. https://t.co/XX1IZOtEhX — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 25, 2021

