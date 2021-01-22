Flying out of Santa Barbara? Southwest adds daily flights to Las Vegas, 2 other cities

A Southwest Airlines jet departs from McCarran International Airport near Las Vegas, Nevada. Beginning April 12, 2021, the airline plans to offer three daily departures to Las Vegas from the Santa Barbara Airport.

Southwest Airlines will offer three daily departures to Las Vegas from the Santa Barbara Airport beginning April 12.

And that’s not all. Southwest also will offer one daily flight to Denver and Oakland.

“As we look past the pain of the current pandemic, today’s announcement is exactly the boost of confidence needed for the upcoming travel recovery in a post-COVID environment,” Visit Santa Barbara CEO and president Kathy Janega-Dykes said. “We are optimistic that local hospitality businesses will be prepared to welcome leisure travelers, meeting attendees and newlyweds who will choose Southwest for affordable flights to Santa Barbara.”

Schedules and introductory fares are available for booking now, according to airport officials.

Introductory rates are $39 one-way between Santa Barbara and Las Vegas, and Santa Barbara and Oakland. It is $69 between Santa Barbara and Denver. The introductory rates are from April 12 to June 16.

Southwest will fly Boeing 737-700 and 737-800 aircraft in and out of the airport.

“We know we’ve been an attractive market for Southwest, but it took the shake-up of the industry as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide the impetus to enter the market,” airport director Henry Thompson said. “Whatever the reason, it’s our region that stands to benefit.”

Southwest on Thursday also offered new flights to Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

“We’re boldly launching this eagerly anticipated new year by doubling down on our consistent commitment to California to offer our value and flexibility to now 13 airports in the state,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Not only does Southwest Airlines celebrate 50 years of service in 2021, we’re gratefully acknowledging the support of Californians who have made us the largest air carrier.”

Southwest Airlines announced in December that it would begin serving Santa Barbara Airport in 2021, in addition to starting service at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Airport officials teamed up with the business community to lure the nation’s third largest airline to Santa Barbara, including pledging a significant financial contribution toward the Dallas-based company’s local start-up costs.