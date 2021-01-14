Morro Bay is the first City Council in SLO County to formally call for Trump’s removal

Future development along Morro Bay’s waterfront is among the issues of the 2018 mayor and City Council races. The Tribune

Citing a need to speak out against a president for “inciting violence against the government of the United States and the U.S. Capitol,” the Morro Bay City Council unanimously approved a letter calling for Donald Trump’s removal from office through the impeachment process.

A three-paragraph letter, drafted on Wednesday, marks the first City Council in San Luis Obispo County to collectively support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

“The Morro Bay City Council joins calls for President Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office, by impeachment, for inciting violence against the government of the United States and the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” the letter states. “Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the results of the free and fair election that he lost cannot be met with silence.”

It adds: “Our democracy belongs to the people and we all — Republicans, Democrats, Independents and members of other political parties — must strive to protect it. Thus, it is imperative that we hold those who violently attacked our Capitol, and who promoted such attacks, responsible.”

The council authorized some additions to the letter by Mayor John Headding. It will be sent to state and federal elected officials.

The edits will include statements of urgency for the Senate to conduct a trial, and then convict and bar the president from holding office again, said Councilmember Dawn Addis.

“We join other local, state and federal leaders to support this effort for the sake of our democracy, the very democracy that provides us the privilege to serve,” the draft letter notes.

Morro Bay Council members weigh in

Each of the five council members expressed their support for the measures, denouncing the president for his role in the events of Jan. 6 in which a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol, leading to five deaths and numerous injuries.

“Donald Trump urged citizens to march on the Capitol and prevent elected officials from performing their constitutional duty,” said Councilman Robert “Red” Davis. “That’s sedition. It incited armed insurrectionists to hunt for lawmakers. Donald Trump is a clear and present danger, and he must be removed from office as soon as it can be done.”

Addis said that the letter reinforces that democracy “gives us (politicians) the privilege to lead, and it’s because of our democracy we are allowed to serve.”

Councilmember Dawn Addis initiated a letter from the Morro Bay City Council calling for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Headding said the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol caused “extreme concern.”

“For me, it’s an emotional situation,” Headding said. “I’ve never witnesses anything like this in my lengthy life now as a senior citizen. Who would think we’d ever see this. It’s so important for us to respond to it. It’s a very upsetting time. … I’m glad that we’re doing this.”

Councilmember Jeff Heller said he’s often not supportive of proclamations on national issues, but on this matter, it’s “different and I completely support it.”

Councilmember Laurel Barton said the city received widespread public support for its letter.