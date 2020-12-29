Solvang’s Christmas tree burn canceled due to COVID concerns

Coronavirus concerns will extinguish Solvang’s annual Christmas Tree Burn for 2021.

The tree burn has served as the traditional end of the Danish-themed city’s Julefest celebration, but attracted people from the entire Santa Ynez Valley and beyond.

Public health orders preventing large gatherings means the tree burn usually held in an empty field at Old Mission Santa Inés can’t occur.

“We thoroughly considered and explored all possibilities to hold the tree burn to uphold the tradition,” city manager Xenia Bradford said. “Despite our efforts to plan the tree burn not as an event, we determined that it would be logistically very challenging to hold it without creating a high probability for crowds gathering to watch it. Therefore, the city will not be holding a tree burn this year.”

The event typically has included food, beverages and live music, with hundreds of people converging on the site.

Additionally, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has used the event as a fire safety demonstration.

In the days between Christmas and the burn, residents typically dropped off undecorated trees to form a large pile for the burn.

“We still will be offering tree pickup service, but trees should not be dropped off at the Mission,” Bradford added.

The event typically occurred on the first Friday after New Year’s Day. In years when the holiday landed on Friday, the tree burn was held the following Friday.

Through the years, some residents have questioned the event’s effects on air quality and concerns about fire danger.

Solvang City Council members reaffirmed their support for the event in early 2019 with Coucilman Robert Clarke saying, “It’s one of my favorite events; it brings people together.”

Ironically, that’s the reason it can’t occur this year as COVID-19 cases have escalated.

Santa Barbara County firefighters conducted the tree burn and remained on site to supervise the event, reported to be one of the largest fire safety demonstrations and community gatherings on California’s Central Coast.

Solvang’s Parks and Recreation Department typically organized the event.

Decades ago, the former Solvang Fire Department originally started the tradition because residents burned trees in fireplaces, sparking chimney fires, according to former Parks & Recreation Director Fred Lageman.

In March 2011, the city and the county fire department, which provides firefighting services in the community, agreed to co-sponsor the event.

Public health orders have spoiled Solvang’s other seasonal events, including the Julefest parade and the Halloween Haunted House.

