More SLO County Jail inmates test positive for COVID as outbreak spreads

Several more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as an outbreak spreads through the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release Monday, 15 more people have contracted the virus since the jail outbreak began on Dec. 10. Those new cases were discovered when more than 100 asymptomatic inmates were tested at the start of the outbreak.

Those who were infected have been isolated and the impacted housing units are quarantined, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing to work with County Public Health to manage this outbreak. Regular COVID testing of staff and inmates will continue until the outbreak is over.

In total, 20 inmates’ positive COVID-19 cases are believed to be linked to the outbreak, according to the release.

Two additional inmates not linked to the outbreak also tested positive, as well as another correctional deputy.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID -19 since March of this year is 34, according to the release, and a total of 21 sheriff’s deputies (8 patrol deputies and 13 correctional deputies).

