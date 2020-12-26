San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Christmas Day brush fire burns 100 acres in California Valley

CAL Fire firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire at 5:21 p.m. Friday, located near Ginger Rd. at Belmont Trail in California Valley, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson.

A travel trailer on a property near the area caught fire and spread into the vegetation nearby. The fire grew to over 100 acres before being contained by firefighters at about 10 p.m., according to Cal Fire. “The fire is completely contained.”

Glass Fire009
A travel trailer on a property caught fire and grew to over 100 acres fire before it was contained by Cal Fire firefighters on Christmas Day. Cal Fire photo
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service