Christmas Day brush fire burns 100 acres in California Valley

CAL Fire firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire at 5:21 p.m. Friday, located near Ginger Rd. at Belmont Trail in California Valley, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson.

A travel trailer on a property near the area caught fire and spread into the vegetation nearby. The fire grew to over 100 acres before being contained by firefighters at about 10 p.m., according to Cal Fire. “The fire is completely contained.”