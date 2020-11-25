Santa Maria gives go-ahead to apartment complex with 160 ‘affordable’ units

An apartment complex with 160 “affordable” units has received the approval of the Santa Maria Planning Commission after discussions about how to keep parking from spilling into an adjacent neighborhood.

The developer, Florida-based Southport Financial Services, has proposed the project for 8.36 acres on the southwest corner of West Battles Road and South Depot Street.

The Centennial Gardens Apartments project envisions eight buildings, each three stories tall and developed in two phases. A ninth building would be a community center with a computer room, a kitchen, laundry services and a fitness center.

“I think overall this is a really good project,” Commissioner Maribel Hernandez said. “It’s going to offer median- to low-income housing. I know that 60% of it will be to the median income, and that’s really important.”

“I do think it’s going to be a good project. I know we need housing,” Chairman Tom Lopez added.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Commissioner Esau Blanco noted that the panel had reviewed the proposal several times previously, raising assorted concerns and leading to revisions, including regarding access from West Battles Road. In addressing the concerns, the applicant created a better project, he added.

The panel on Wednesday unanimously adopted the mitigated negative declaration and approved the Planned Development Permit for the project.

By targeting affordable housing, the developer intends to take advantage of a state law allowing a density bonus of 21%, which amounts to 26 additional units.

Access would be provided off West Battles Road with a second access via Provance Avenue.

The developer sought permission for buildings standing 37 feet tall, instead of the allowed 35 feet, so that it could create higher ceilings in the apartment units, city staff said.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Neighbors from the Pacific Crest Estates subdivision expressed concerns about insufficient parking, causing a spillover into the single-family home neighborhood and compounding problems they’re already experiencing from the St. Claire Apartment Homes to the west.

City planning staff said the project would have 330 parking spaces, 10 more than the number required.

The developer’s representative said the applicant plans to implement parking measures for tenants and limit vehicles to two per unit.

But future neighbors were skeptical, estimating the development will have dozens more.

“I know the standard is two cars, but that really isn’t the reality,” said Don Spignolo, president of the Pacific Crest Estates Homeowners Association.

In recent years, other older apartment complexes in the Santa Maria Valley have seen parking demand overflow into nearby residential streets, prompting complaints to the city.

If a problem arises, one solution could be for Pacific Crest residents to a seek permit program that would restrict parking by nonresidents in the neighborhoods. Southport has similar residential developments across the state and country, and it intends to remain active in the site’s management once residents move into the apartments.

“This is a well-designed, amenity-rich project that will be affordable to working-class people at lower rents,” said Brian Schwartz of the developer’s consultant, Urban Planning Concepts.

Other amenities such as a barbecue area, picnic tables, a splash pad and a soccer field also are planned for the complex.

“I think it’s a different project than the St. Claire project. I don’t expect it to have the exact same situations,” Blanco said.

Residents of the new apartments would undergo financial and background screenings plus must follow strict rules to continue living there, according to Southport representatives.

“I think that they’re going to find that these people are actually very good neighbors and that it’s going to be managed well,” Commissioner Tim Seifert said in response to the complaints from Pacific Crest residents.

The majority of commissioners also favored allowing wrought iron fencing, instead of masonry walls, on three sides of the complex. However, a masonry wall will exist on the east side because of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad tracks nearby.