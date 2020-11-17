Looking for affordable housing? New SLO County program lets you swap work for lower rent

San Luis Obispo County residents seeking affordable housing can now pay less for rent, if they’re willing to take on a few chores, thanks to a local nonprofit organization.

SmartShare Housing Solutions’ HomeShare SLO program offers a way to get reduced rent in exchange for household help.

Participants of the fledgling Reduced Rent Task Exchange Homeshare program complete eight hours of work per week to pay $400 to $500 per month in rent, or a maximum of 15 hours of work per week to pay $150 per month in rent, with that amount designed to cover utility costs.

Tasks might range from light housekeeping, meal preparing and pet care to giving homeowners rides to appointments, said Celeste Goyer, executive director of SmartShare Housing Solutions.

“They’re the kinds of things you might do to help a neighbor,” Goyer explained.

According to SmartShare Housing Solutions planning consultant Anne Wyatt, Reduced Rent Task Exchange Homeshare is needed “because we’re seeing a need for safe, affordable housing, as more people are on the edge, particularly more senior, single women who are struggling with income.”

The nonprofit conducts background checks and matches to vet safety and roommate compatibility for homeowners.

Agreements can be reached in advance around COVID-19 safety precautions as well, according to SmartShare Housing Solutions officials.

The Reduced Rent Task Exchange program eliminates renter application fees, credit scores and income minimums for housing seekers.

Though anyone with room in their home to rent may participate, the organization anticipates that seniors will be the ones most likely to open up their residences to new housemates.

“This helps struggling housing seekers and also helps seniors age in place and leverage their biggest asset to afford the assistance they need,” Goyer said.

SmartShare Housing Solutions was formed nearly five years ago to help locals find housing in an area that has seen home prices soar and rental rates increase in recent years.

The nonprofit has operated its HomeShare SLO program since 2017, in addition to offering consulting on tiny homes.

HomeShare SLO typically connects people seeking housing with those who have rooms to spare for about $725 per month in rent on average, according to the organization’s website.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a tight housing market and significant job losses or reduced work hours for many in the community, Goyer said, the need for homes locally is great.

“Money is tight for a lot of people and our program can help people live on rent that is roughly of third of their income, which is the general standard for affordable housing,” Goyer said, citing a typical Social Security monthly payout of $1,100 per month.

The Reduced Rent Task Exchange Homeshare program doesn’t just offer help around the house, Goyer said. Social interaction can be another benefit.

Many seniors now isolated in their homes may be suffering from loneliness, she said. Tenants can provide welcome company during a time when senior groups and social outlets are limited to virtual meetings, according to program officials.

Goyer said SmartShare Housing Solutions has received many requests for something like Reduced Rent Task Exchange “over our years of operation.”

“It helps improve mental health ... And our board thought the time was now to develop it,” she said. “We were lucky to have mentor organizations in our national homesharing group who have been successfully helping people share using this model for many years.”

Goyer said that homeowners and their new tenants can work out agreements that include how best to minimize risk of exposure to coronavirus, advance testing and quarantining before move-in.

For instance, they could arrange their schedules to ensure that people don’t share the kitchen at the same time.

“We’ve had incredibly great success with our matches during the COVID pandemic,” Goyer said. “In only one case have we seen a match not work because of concerns around lifestyle behaviors, and the age difference between the two was great.”

In addition, the nonprofit is expanding its consulting work on accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, “to add a program that helps homeowners learn how they could convert an extra bedroom into a separate living space, or JADU (junior accessory dwelling unit),” Goyer said.

“This is the easiest and most affordable way to create another living space on your property,” she added. “An exterior entrance and a kitchenette are the only requirements. This type of space means a homeowner can gain income without sharing common space.

“We’re currently seeking grant funding to expand this program, but in the meantime we’re happy to talk with interested homeowners about this option.”

Since launching in 2017, HomeShareSLO has helped more than 120 people find shared housing in about 80 homes.

“In the next few months HomeSHareSLO will have provided $1 million in direct benefit to clients, in rental income and rent savings,” Wyatt said.

Tenants helped by HomeShare SLO included Janet Stanley, who found a room for rent in the home of Atascadero resident Henry Trosset.

“He’s a very interesting man,” Stanley, then 72, told The Tribune in 2017. “Our backgrounds are very different. He literally has been around the world, to so many places. He’s really fun to talk to. ”

HomeShareSLO hosts regular gatherings to meet interested community members and answer questions about the program.

An upcoming event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25 via video conference.

For more information, call 805-215-5474 and visit homeshareslo.org. Go to the Events section of the website to RSVP for upcoming Zoom coffee chats.