San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

SLO County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman last seen in Oceano

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in Oceano over the weekend.

Heather Voges, also known as Heather Gneich, was reported missing Monday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The 29-year-old was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday walking southbound by the railroad tracks near the 1400 block of South Fourth Street in Oceano.

Voges is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and Vans shoes.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She reportedly doesn’t have any known friends or family in the area and is believed to be traveling on foot, the release said.

Anyone with information on Voges is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service