SLO County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman last seen in Oceano

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in Oceano over the weekend.

Heather Voges, also known as Heather Gneich, was reported missing Monday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The 29-year-old was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday walking southbound by the railroad tracks near the 1400 block of South Fourth Street in Oceano.

Voges is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and Vans shoes.

She reportedly doesn’t have any known friends or family in the area and is believed to be traveling on foot, the release said.

Anyone with information on Voges is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.