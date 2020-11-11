What does Veterans Day mean to SLO County veterans?

Veterans Day offers a time to honor American military veterans and remember those who have served our country.

The holiday has special significance for San Luis Obispo County residents Melanie Franco, 36, who served in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2011, and Erikka Davis, 37, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 2000 to 2006. Franco was a sergeant with the 128 Quartermaster Company and Davis was a sergeant with the 649th Military Police Company.

Both veterans are involved with Pin-Ups for Vets, a nonprofit organization that creates World War II-style pin-up calendars to raise money to help for hospitalized veterans and military personnel deployed overseas.

The Tribune talked to Franco and Davis about their military service, the presidency and what Veterans Day means to them.

Melanie Franco served in the US Army 2003-2011. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Melanie Franco

Q: Why did you volunteer?

A: I joined the military because I wanted to give back to this country. I’m first-born generation here; my parents both came from the Philippines. My dad was in the military and he retired (after) 22 years.

You get experiences all around the world.

Q: What did you learn from your time in military service?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

A: I think that (boot camp) was one of my favorite parts of being in the military is you get to do different experiences like rappelling and just show what you’re capable of.

You’re front and center and it’s showtime and you get to see what you’re fully capable of.

Being a veteran and being in the army is very near and dear to me because, No. 1, it shaped who I am today. There are so many great people that I have met through service that I would have never encountered otherwise if I had just stayed home after high school.

I went to basic training and came back a renewed person with a different outlook on life.

Q: What is your advice for an incoming president?

A: Be kind to your military. Take care of your military and they take care of you. Especially veterans after service who are willing to give back.

Erikka Davis served with the U.S. Army National Guard from 2000 to 2006 and spent time deployed in Iraq as a military police officer. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Erikka Davis

Q: Why did you volunteer?

A: I enlisted at the age of 17. I come from a very small town, Templeton, and I wanted to be part of something bigger than what I was surrounded by. I wanted to branch out and explore and challenge myself and so I enlisted into the army.

Q: What did you learn from your time in the service?

A: I learned a lot in the service. I was a military police officer.

We were put on orders to Germany twice and then we were actually deployed to Iraq in 2003 and 2004. We were attached to the 4th Infantry Division and we were in Baghdad for a while and then we went over to Baqubah where we completed our mission in training the local Iraqi police.

There’s something special about being a soldier and completing a mission and having that feeling at the end of the day that you accomplished something for the greater good. Not just yourself but your fellow soldiers and the civilians around you.

I learned definitely how to apply a sense of seriousness when needed and also to reel it in and apply a sense of compassion.

Q: What is your advice for an incoming president?

A: I support the American people and who they ultimately decide to be our commander in chief. So the advice I would give to any incoming president is to listen to your staff. Listen to the people that are around you. Think outside the box, try to be open minded not only about your service members but your law enforcement.

Q: What Does Veterans Day mean to you?

A: Veterans Day is very important to me, especially coming out of service and being put back into life. You’re expected to bounce back as a person. Go from soldier and switch over to civilian and unfortunately it’s not as easy as a lot of people would expect. And I think as you go from day to day it’s nice to stop and have that one day to reflect on everything that you accomplished as a soldier and as a veteran.

For all of our vets out there, and current service members, thank you for your service.