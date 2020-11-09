Celebrating Veterans Day in San Luis Obispo County? Here are a few patriotic events

San Luis Obispo County veterans and military families are in for a more mellow Veterans Day than usual.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and cases rise across the nation, many local annual celebrations are not taking place.

A number of local groups have stepped up to host special virtual or socially distanced events honoring those who have served their country.

Below is a list of some of those events, including times and locations, so you can give thanks to the veterans in our area.

Atascadero Faces of Freedom ceremony

A ceremony to honor veterans will be held at the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

All attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, though some socially distanced spaced ones will be available, according to a post on the memorial’s Facebook page. Face masks are also encouraged.

The Estrella Warbirds military aircraft will fly over the memorial at 11 a.m.

According to the Facebook post, the program will shorter than in previous years. It will include a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner,” as well as speaker John Couch, the presentation of the Distinguished Veteran of the Year award, a wreath laying ceremony and the playing of “Taps.”

There will not be a barbecue or booths as in previous years.

Nipomo vehicle salute to veterans

South County Veterans of Foreign Wars and Welcome Home Military Heroes will host a vehicle salute to veterans in Nipomo on Wednesday.

The groups will join together to honor 12 veterans living at a Nipomo assisted living home.

The cars will gather at the VFW, 140 S. Thompson St. in Nipomo, at 11:30 a.m. for a 15-minute briefing. Anyone who wishes to participate must attend the briefing.

South County Veterans of Foreign Wars will also host a live, streaming Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m., available to view on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VFWSouthSLO.

Paso Robles museum open with special giveaways

Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles will be open for Veterans Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Veterans from all branches of the military get free admission, while admission for non-veteran adults is $10 apiece.

Veterans who arrive before noon will also receive free hamburgers.

Face masks are required and only 50 people will be allowed in the museum at 4251 Dry Creek Road at a time.

Pismo Beach holds virtual celebration, hot dog lunch

Unlike in the past, there will not be a Veterans Day event this year at the Pismo Beach Pier.

The Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce will instead host a virtual Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday starting at 11 a.m.

The event will be broadcast live and available to view at https://www.facebook.com/events/1220077045033878?active_tab=about.

The Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club will host a Veterans Day hot dog lunch. The meals will be free to veterans and $6 to non-veterans.

The lunch lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the park at 202 Addie St., behind the 7-11 gas station. Meals can be taken to-go or eaten in the park.

Meal tickets can be purchased in advance by emailing Susan-smistretta@charter.net, or at the front door.

All Veterans’s Eat Free Come out and buy yourself a Hot Dog meal and buy an extra meal for a Veteran or their family member.Please like and Share this information Posted by Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, November 7, 2020