Downed power lines spark electrical fire in San Luis Obispo, firefighters say

Downed power lines in San Luis Obispo sparked an electrical fire in a residential area on Thursday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Pinecove Drive near Oceanaire Drive, about a quarter of a mile away from Target, according to PulsePoint.

Four homes were evacuated because of the fire and power lines, according to SLO City Fire.

By 2:30 p.m., the fire had been contained, but power lines on Pinecove Drive remained down, according to the fire department.

The fire was contained to a vegetation space and a fence between two homes, SLO City Fire officials said. No homes were damaged and no one was injured by the fire, according to the fire department.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The PG&E power outage map reported that 82 customers were without power near Pinecove Drive around 3:30 p.m. Power was estimated to be restored around 4:45 p.m.

The SLO City Fire Department tweeted that firefighters are on the scene and people should avoid the area.

PG&E was also slated to be on the scene.