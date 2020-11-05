Local
Downed power lines spark electrical fire in San Luis Obispo, firefighters say
Downed power lines in San Luis Obispo sparked an electrical fire in a residential area on Thursday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Pinecove Drive near Oceanaire Drive, about a quarter of a mile away from Target, according to PulsePoint.
Four homes were evacuated because of the fire and power lines, according to SLO City Fire.
By 2:30 p.m., the fire had been contained, but power lines on Pinecove Drive remained down, according to the fire department.
The fire was contained to a vegetation space and a fence between two homes, SLO City Fire officials said. No homes were damaged and no one was injured by the fire, according to the fire department.
The PG&E power outage map reported that 82 customers were without power near Pinecove Drive around 3:30 p.m. Power was estimated to be restored around 4:45 p.m.
The SLO City Fire Department tweeted that firefighters are on the scene and people should avoid the area.
PG&E was also slated to be on the scene.
